New Aldar unit acquires Asteco in property management push

Aldar Estates, a new unit of Aldar Properties created under a shake-up of the construction giant, has acquired the real estate services company Asteco Property Management and all its branches across Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Through the acquisition, Aldar Estates will scale up its existing integrated estate management solutions to include building consultancy, valuation and advisory as well as franchising services, a statement said.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, chairman of Aldar Estates and CEO at Aldar Investment, said: “This major acquisition transaction, together with the significant consolidation bringing in the retail operations, firmly positions Aldar Estates as the largest estate management firm in the UAE and the region.”

Following the acquisition of Asteco, Aldar Estates now manages more than 32,000 units under property management and nearly 28,000 units under owners’ association management in the UAE and wider region as well as 650,000 sq m of commercial assets spread across 23 reputable properties.

The company also currently manages retail assets of over 600,000 sq m gross leasable area (GLA) across four shopping malls and 26 retail community destinations in the UAE and wider region.

Elaine Jones, founder and advisor at Asteco, said: “With the combined expertise that Aldar Estates brings, we are sure that our offering will be stronger than ever, add more value to our clients and continue supporting the real-estate sector with cost-effective, eco-friendly, and technology-driven services.”

Through the acquisition of Asteco, Aldar Estates expanded its portfolio by an additional 18,575 units under property management and more than 5,000 units under owner association management.

Last month Aldar Properties established independent arms Aldar Investment and Aldar Development as part of its new operating model.

Aldar Investment now houses Aldar’s core asset management business and is focused on maximising the value of the company’s portfolio as well as managing three core platforms including Aldar Estates.