Abu Dhabi-based Aldar reveals slight increase in profits

Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties has bucked the trend of UAE developers with a marginal increase of 0.4 percent in profits for 2020 compared to the previous 12 months.

The country’s biggest listed developer saw profits increase from AED1.925 billion ($524 million) in 2019 to AED1.932bn ($526m), while year-on-year revenues were up 17 percent from AED7.1bn ($1.93bn) to AED8.4bn ($2.3bn).

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties, said: “During this critical period, Aldar has reinforced its position as the trusted partner for public-private collaboration on strategic real estate and infrastructure investment.”

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Aldar Properties

In October last year, Aldar struck an initial $8.2bn deal with state-owned ADQ to take over the development and management of government capital projects.

In terms of the rest of the group, Aldar Development saw revenues increase 60 percent year-on-year to AED4.96bn ($1.35bn) and gross profit of AED1.40bn ($381.2m) – up 30 percent year-on-year – “on strong development sales and increase in ramp-up of development management projects”.

Total net operating income for Aldar Investment dropped seven percent to AED1.58bn ($430.2m), while revenues declined 15 percent to AED3.43bn ($934m) “partially due to reduced income from the retail and hospitality segments”.

Net operating income (NOI) for investment properties (retail, commercial and residential) held firm at AED1.31bn ($356.7m) last year, showing a five percent decline on the previous year. “The large portfolio of investment properties has displayed a high degree of stability despite the difficult operating environment due to Covid-19, with average occupancy across the diversified retail, commercial and residential assets standing at 88 percent at the end of 2020”, according to a release from the company.

Provis, the property management company, which will be contributed to Aldar Estates as part of the new operating structure, and facilities management company Khidmah, produced a combined gross profit of AED50m ($13.6m) in 2020, a rise of 21 percent from the previous year.

While Aldar Education, which saw student enrolments increasing to 25,000 for the 2020-2021 academic year, from 16,000 in the previous year, reported a 25 percent increase in gross profit to AED122m in 2020.

Group CEO Talal Al Dhiyebi, said: “Aldar’s powerful performance in 2020 has set the tone for a new phase of sustainable growth. We have adopted a new operating model to propel the company to the next level in terms of scale and breadth of activity and to meet our ambitious sustainability targets.”

On Sunday, Dubai-based developer Damac announced losses of over $272m for 2020, blamed largely on the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic. While Emaar Properties revealed a drop in profits of almost $1m year-on-year.

