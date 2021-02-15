Dubai’s Union Properties returns to profit after 2019 losses

Union Properties, the Dubai-based property developer, on Monday announced net profits of AED200 million after posting a loss in the previous year .

The company said a “massive reduction” in operating costs had contributed to the “impressive turnaround” after it recorded net losses of AED224 million in 2019.

Total assets grew by 2 percent year-on-year, reaching AED5.99 billion, according to the developer in a filing to Dubai Financial Market.

“Despite extremely challenging market conditions, this impressive turnaround has been achieved thanks to the group’s asset quality, the diversified nature of the group’s activities with its wide range of operating subsidiaries and the massive reduction in operating costs compared to previous years,” the company added.

This new strategy has allowed Union Properties to reduce its accumulated losses and noticeably increase its shareholder equity by 6.4 percent to reach AED 2.89 billion, it noted.

In October, Union Properties announced the successful completion of a AED70 million ($19 million) payment towards its largest lender.

The payment came as part of a comprehensive debt restructuring plan, aiming to improve the company’s cash-flow and restore its standing with the banking sector.

Union Properties also approved an offer of AED400 million for a 40 percent stake in its subsidiary Dubai Autodrome.