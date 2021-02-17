Property deals in Dubai’s secondary market hit near-7 year high in January

January witnessed the highest number of deals for properties in Dubai’s secondary market for nearly seven years, according to new figures.

Data from Mo’asher, Dubai’s official sales price index, showed that 72 percent of a total of 3,300 sales transactions completed last month were in the ‘ready to move’ sector, the highest number since March 2014.

Of the total sales transactions, worth AED6.74 billion, 70 percent were for apartments and 30 percent were for villas/townhouses.

According to the 11th edition of Mo’asher, launched by Dubai Land Department (DLD) in cooperation with Property Finder, Dubai’s real estate market recorded a growth of 15.5 percent in terms of transactions and 37 percent in terms of value compared to January 2020.

The index data showed that Dubai’s real estate market is continuing to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic due to the proactive measures and incentive packages launched by the Dubai Government.

The January figures also continued the trend throughout 2020 of the rising popularity of the secondary market which transacted 2,373 properties worth a total of AED5.43 billion last month.

The figures build on the fourth quarter of 2020 which saw 11,065 sales transactions worth AED22.07 billion, with expectations that the upward trend will continue in February, which has seen AED3.3 billion worth of sales in the first week.

According to the data, the most popular place for villa/townhouse transactions in January was Nad Al Sheba, followed by Dubailand, Meydan, Dubai Hills Estate and Tilal al Ghaf. For apartments, Business Bay was the most popular, followed by Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Village Circle, Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah.