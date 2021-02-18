By Staff writer

Property

Abu Dhabi real estate deals exceed $20bn in 2020 despite Covid impact

Khalifa City had the highest value of total sales, followed by Yas Island and Al Reem Island

The value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi in 2020 totalled AED74 billion ($20.1bn), with 19,000 transactions being executed, including sales and mortgages of land, buildings and real estate units for all types of land use, a rise of 28 percent compared to 2019, which recorded a value of AED58 billion ($15.8bn).

A report by the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the emirate’s annual real estate transactions indexes revealed that real estate sales in 2020 amounted to AED30bn ($8.2bn) made up of 8,000 transactions while mortgages accounted for AED44bn ($11.98bn).

Sale of lands and buildings reached AED25.3bn ($6.9bn) totalling 4,647 transactions with real estate units at value of AED5bn ($1.36bn) through 3,427 transactions.

In 2020, the value of real estate mortgages amounted to AED44m ($12m), which included 11,000 transactions. Lands and buildings made up the majority of these transactions, with a value of AED42.5bn ($11.6bn), accounting for 96.8 percent of the total value of mortgages made through 7,730 deals, while real estate units accounted for 3.2 percent of total real estate mortgages, equivalent to AED1.2bn ($327m) made over 933 transactions.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport data showed Khalifa City has the highest value in terms of total sales at about AED3.6bn ($980m) followed by Yas Island with AED3.3bn ($899m) and Al Reem Island at AED3bn ($817m).

