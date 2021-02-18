Abu Dhabi real estate deals exceed $20bn in 2020 despite Covid impact

The value of real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi in 2020 totalled AED74 billion ($20.1bn), with 19,000 transactions being executed, including sales and mortgages of land, buildings and real estate units for all types of land use, a rise of 28 percent compared to 2019, which recorded a value of AED58 billion ($15.8bn).

A report by the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the emirate’s annual real estate transactions indexes revealed that real estate sales in 2020 amounted to AED30bn ($8.2bn) made up of 8,000 transactions while mortgages accounted for AED44bn ($11.98bn).

Sale of lands and buildings reached AED25.3bn ($6.9bn) totalling 4,647 transactions with real estate units at value of AED5bn ($1.36bn) through 3,427 transactions.

In 2020, the value of real estate mortgages amounted to AED44m ($12m), which included 11,000 transactions. Lands and buildings made up the majority of these transactions, with a value of AED42.5bn ($11.6bn), accounting for 96.8 percent of the total value of mortgages made through 7,730 deals, while real estate units accounted for 3.2 percent of total real estate mortgages, equivalent to AED1.2bn ($327m) made over 933 transactions.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport data showed Khalifa City has the highest value in terms of total sales at about AED3.6bn ($980m) followed by Yas Island with AED3.3bn ($899m) and Al Reem Island at AED3bn ($817m).