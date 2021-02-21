London real estate to benefit from pent-up Gulf demand

And Andrew Jones, international director at Battersea Power Station Development Company, told Arabian Business the appetite of Gulf investors remains as strong as ever, despite the twin shocks of coronavirus and the UK’s protracted exit from the European Union.

He said: “I sense that, post-Ramadan, when I think things will hopefully be a lot clearer and a lot more open, we will see a significant number of people from the Gulf coming over. They’ve missed out for a year and are frustrated. I’ve just been on the phone this morning to a couple of my clients in Saudi and they’re saying, Andrew, we can’t wait to see you in June or July.”

The transformation of the iconic Power Station, which forms part of a wider £9bn regeneration project, is nearly complete. Designed by Wilkinson Eyre, it includes 253 apartments as well as a cinema and retail outlets and will be home to US tech giant Apple’s new offices.

Jones revealed over 60 percent of the project has been snapped up by UK investors, with owners including Sting and Bear Grylls, and the rest a mixture from Asia, North America and the GCC, with particular interest from Kuwaiti buyers.

“I think the interesting thing is that, as has always been the case, the GCC are at a sort of higher price point than other overseas territories. So Asia is usually more at the sort of studios or one beds, and the GCC is slightly higher, because they look for the space – a 400 square foot studio to them is one bedroom,” he said.

Property prices in London are predicted to fall by one percent this year, according to UK-headquartered property consultants Hamptons International. However, by 2022 and 2023, the UK housing market will return to its longer-term growth path, with prices expected to rise by 2.5 percent.

And while other areas of the UK are becoming increasingly popular with investors, Jones said the allure of the capital city will always be there. “I think depending upon your personal circumstances, certain cities do attract, but the downside to that is, and I think people realise this, if there is a downturn, the Manchesters, Birminghams, Liverpools, they take so much longer to recover, compared to London,” he said.

“It was interesting, in the financial crisis of 2008, London basically was back up to where it was three and-a-half years later, whereas the regions took quite a long time to get back up to those sort of pre-2008/2009 levels,” he added.