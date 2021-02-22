Al Hamra real estate sells record number of Ras al Khaimah properties

Al Hamra real estate looks to attract investors by offering residency visas and business licenses to those who purchase property in Ras al Khaimah.

For buyers of ready-to-move-in apartments and villas, purchases come with a 12-year residential visa and business license. Residents in the UAE and expats in the MENA region have shown “strong interest” in apartments, townhouses, and villas in Al Hamra Village and Bab Al Bahr communities in Ras Al Khaimah, an Al Hamra press release said.

“Al Hamra had rolled out an unmatched opportunity for investors in partnership with Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) [a] few months ago,” the press release said.

With the new package deal, Al Hamra has registered record sales of homes in Ras al Khaimah’s Al Hamra Village, the company said on Monday.

“We are delighted to see such positive response from the investors around the world who chose the Emirate as their preferred destination for living and doing business,” CEO of Al Hamra Benoy Kurien, said.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra.

Residents in Al Hamra village have access to a golf club, marina and yacht club, as well as a waterfront shopping mall.

Units priced at AED292,000 have sold out, but apartments in the gated Ras Al Khaimah community are available starting at AED400,000. Buyers have the option to pay over a five-year period, paying 20 percent up front.

Al Hamra’s package is tailored for investors seeking to set up shop in the UAE.

“In addition to the 12-year residence visa, investors enjoy exceptional incentives and benefits including a free business licence to undertake any of the hundreds of business activities offered by RAKEZ, an additional partner visa and a flexi-desk with modern amenities to conduct business seamlessly,” the press release said.