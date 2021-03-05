Saudi construction giant reveals Makkah project to cater for ‘modern Islamic lifestyles’

Saudi construction giant Dar Al Arkan has announced the launch of a major prime integrated real estate development in the heart of the holy city of Makkah.

Dar Al Mashaer will include seven towers covering an area of 6,300 square metres and will feature 314 luxury two, three- and four-bedroom apartments, together with six penthouses, complete with private swimming pools.

The developer said potential buyers will benefit from the option of a 12-year payment instalment plan and five years of zero service charges.

The development, with integrated leisure facilities, will also include a mosque on site and shuttle buses to and from Masjid al-Haram.

Yousef Bin Abdullah Al Shalash, chairman of Dar Al Arkan, said: “Dar Al Mashaer is part of the kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification mandate and the growing real estate development industry in Saudi Arabia. It also meets the high demand for housing designed to cater for modern Islamic lifestyles and will provide the opportunity to invest in an aspirational lifestyle within a thriving community.

“The launch of Dar Al Mashaer offers an exclusive investment opportunity and the fulfilment of a dream for every Saudi to own a property in Islam’s holiest city,” he added.

Last month, global advisory firm Alpha1Estates said the holy cities of Saudi Arabia were particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as the demand for real estate in Makkah and Madinah dried up in the short-term.

Its real estate index for Makkah and Madinah fell by 7.6 percent percent in 2020 representing a 10 percent underperformance with the market, as the Covid-19 pandemic and global lockdown brought travel to the cities to a standstill.