Extended UK stamp duty holiday set to lure more Gulf buyers

Britain’s stamp duty holiday, announced as part of the annual budget, could represent a boon for Arab property buyers who are looking to take advantage of rosy prospects in the prime central London (PCL) market.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday that the holiday – where tax is suspended on the first GBP500,000 of all property sales – has been extended for three months until 30 June.

After this date, the starting rate of stamp duty will be GBP250,000 until the end of September.

“The extension of the stamp duty holiday will come as a great relief to those in the process of buying a house, who have been worried about completing their purchase before the previous deadline of March 31,” Lucian Cook, head of UK residential research at property firm Savills told Arabian Business.

For overseas buyers, a continued saving on GBP15,000 on purchases of property worth over GBP 500,000 is set to sweeten the pill of having to pay the 2 percent non-resident buyers stamp duty surcharge expected to be introduced from 1 April, Cook added.

Lucian Cook, head of UK residential research at property firm Savills.

Despite the UK economy shrinking by 10 percent in the last year, the British property market has remained relatively buoyant, despite the colossal impact of Covid-19 on the country’s coffers.

Prime London property on the up

PCL property prices are estimated to rise by 3 percent this year, according to property consultants Knight Frank, while greater London prices are predicted to rise by 1 percent.

By 2025, PCL prices could rise by 25 percent cumulatively, the property firm said.

According to Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, the news will come as a ‘relief’ to Gulf buyers who are looking to take advantage of historical price appreciation in London markets.

“For many Arab buyers, they want to buy London property but are unable to physically view the houses because of the current travel restrictions. There is a sense of frustration,” Bill said. “The fact that the stamp duty holiday has been extended buys them more time.”

New buyer registration at Knight Frank UK has jumped by 109 percent this year – many of these prospective property investors hail from the Gulf region, Bill said.

“When the travel ban lifts, a new wave of pent-up demand from international buyers will be released,” the property expert predicted.

“Gulf buyers will have seen that the UK economy is looking resilient and [the] vaccine programme is progressing well – this will also spike interest.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank.

Savills’ Cook said that for those buying in the PCL market, the tax changes are “secondary” to the value on offer in a market where prices have remained over 20 percent below their 2014 levels because of the unique impact of the pandemic.

“This represents real value both in a global and historic context, and there’s a real ‘buy’ opportunity now. Prices are expected to begin to rise towards the end of the year as international travel reopens, with a stronger rebound anticipated for 2022,” Cook said.