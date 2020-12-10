The region’s most popular property tech suite

Yardi is now the most widely used real estate solution for residential and commercial real estate in the Middle East. The company’s powerful cloud-based technology helps property and asset managers reduce the costs of managing properties, improves operational efficiency and allows real estate professionals to focus on adding value and providing their clients and tenants with unrivalled services.

The solutions Yardi provides help companies consolidate information, automate and streamline operations and property accounting processes to reduce costs. They also help analyse the immense volume of property and transaction data available to real estate companies, which can be key to achieving business success.

Yardi has already implemented real estate solutions for some of the largest developers and asset managers in Middle East, and we expect growth to continue at a fast pace across multiple real estate sectors.

How do you find the uptake in real estate industry in the Gulf for the cloud solutions such as Yardi Voyager?

Yardi helps provide greater visibility of performance, whether at the portfolio, property, tenant or resident level. This not only helps managers and owners drive value and revenue from existing portfolios but also helps minimise real estate-related risk and aids the shaping of future asset strategies.

Browser-agnostic and fully mobile, Yardi Voyager drives workforce efficiency, promotes portfolio visibility and delivers comprehensive business intelligence. Its dynamic reporting capabilities and analytics helps executives execute faster, better-informed decisions.

Yardi solutions are easy to scale in accordance with business growth and provide the ability to implement enhanced functionality when needed. Together, Yardi’s products form a fully connected platform, a true end-to-end real estate solution that encompasses the entire real estate life cycle from property marketing to the management of tenant and resident needs and relationships, and meeting reporting needs for stakeholders and investors.

What companies do you target to benefit from the company’s solutions in the Gulf?

Yardi’s solutions and applications cater for all sizes of property management and real estate companies. The company makes software suites for property management, marketing, commercial applications and investments. Yardi’s software consists of cloud-based tools that work on both desktop and mobile platforms.

Geographically, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are the largest markets right now.

From a market perspective, many of our clients are managing assets in both the commercial and residential sectors along with property sales. When we talk about commercial, we include retail, office, industrial and logistics properties in that asset class.

What are the company’s solutions in the field of real estate development and construction?

With more than 30 years of real estate market focus products, Yardi recognises how development and construction projects present unique complexities. These include juggling detailed budgets, constantly changing contracts and unexpected challenges due to the nature of the business.

Yardi’s Construction (or Job Cost) module gives users a wide range of powerful tools for simplifying and streamlining the complexities of construction project management. Managing finances for every size of construction project is possible with this full-service job costing and receivables solution. Users can easily manage contracts, commitments and cash flow, which results in staying on track to profitable results.

How much has your business evolved since you opened your headquarters here in Dubai in 2012?

When we opened Yardi’s office in Dubai about eight years ago, we had a small team. We now have more than 60 staff members covering all aspects of our business. This is one indication of our plans to grow and deliver further investment in developing localised resources and services across the Middle East. As our regional client base grows, we will expand product offerings while remaining innovative and responsive to current market trends and client needs.