3,500 jobs to be created for Emiratis in next 100 days

More than 3,000 job opportunities will be made available to Emiratis over the next 100 days as part of the second phase of the national Emiratisation effort, the government announced.

Jobs for UAE nationals will be in financial, banking, insurance, retail and tourism sectors

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, a total of 13 Memoranda of Understanding have been signed with federal and local government entities to provide 3,500 jobs.

As part of these agreements, the financial and banking sectors will provide 1,000 jobs, compared to 500 from the insurance sector and 2,000 from retail and tourism.

“These MoUs laid the groundwork for a strategic partnership between the ministry and federal and local government departments as well as with companies operating in these sectors in order to accelerate the pace of Emiratisation,” said Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The first phase of the Emiratisation programme led to 5,740 jobs being secured in the aviation, ICT, real estate and services centre sectors, exceeding the ministry’s targets by 47 percent.