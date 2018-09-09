15,000 Umrah-related jobs for Saudis to be created next season

In 1440 – 2019 in the Gregorian calendar – the Ministry’s target is 8.5 million Umrah pilgrims.

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah is also working on a new electronic portal for Umrah services

Over 15,000 jobs will be created for young Saudis in the 2019 Umrah season, according to Undersecretary of the Ministry of Haj and Umrah for Umrah Affairs Dr. Abdulaziz Abdulrahman Wazzan.

Speaking to Saudi Arabia’s Okaz newspaper, Dr. Wazzan said that licenses have been granted to 685 companies and establishments, adding that investment in the hotel sector will go up by $26.6 million, creating over 15,000 jobs.

“The ministry’s endeavour to convert the Haj and Umrah work into an industry to make it one of the major tributaries of the new Saudi economy is in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to host 30 million Umrah pilgrims throughout the coming years,” he added.

In 1440 – 2019 in the Gregorian calendar – the Ministry’s target is 8.5 million Umrah pilgrims.

“It is working continuously and in coordination with all the concerned sectors and its partners in Umrah services in readying all the necessary resources and potentials to serve Umrah pilgrims,” he said.

Dr. Wazzan added that the ministry is in the process of developing an electronic portal in which all Umrah procedures will be able to be completed electronically.

“This will enhance transparency and cut down the time for completing procedures and raise the standard of services by achieving integration among all the authorities participating in providing Umrah services,” he added.