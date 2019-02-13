Almost 50,000 jobs created in Dubai in first nine months of 2018

Dubai is the primary driver for growth of the UAE's labour market

Construction sector was found to account for approximately one third of the total workforce of the UAE

Nearly 50,000 job vacancies were opened over the course of nine months in 2018, according to official statistics from the UAE Central Bank.

According to the data, a total of 45,900 jobs were created between January and September, representing a 1.8 percent increase from the same time before in 201.

The report noted that Dubai is the primary driver for growth of the UAE’s labour market, and grew 0.7 percent in September, compared to 0.03 percent in June.

Across the country, the growth of the labour market was found to be stable, growing by 1.6 percent compared to 2.6 percent over the same time period in 2017.

The data also showed that the construction sector accounts for about a third of the total workforce in the country. The sector was found to have grown by approximately 1 percent.

The real estate sector grew by 4.4 percent, while in the services industry – which accounts for a fifth of the workforce – employment fell by 1.3 percent.

Other sectors that recorded slower employment growth were manufacturing and the transport, storage and communications sectors, which registered declines of 1.1 and 4 percent respectively.

While employment grew in Dubai, the statistics indicate that there was a 3.3 percent decline in employment growth in Abu Dhabi.