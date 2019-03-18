'CV wristbands' on offer at Careers UAE 2019

Visitors to the 19th edition of Careers UAE will have the opportunity to meet more than 100 public and private sector companies offering roles.

Emirati job seekers will be able to upload their CVs on show wristbands which can be scanned by employers

Visitors to Careers UAE 2019, the recruitment and training fair for UAE nationals which opens on Tuesday, will be able to download their CVs on wristbands.

For the first time, visitors will be able to upload their CVs which will be stored on their wristband when they enter the show so that they don’t need to bring CVs.

Exhibitors will simply scan the wristbands and receive the CVs electronically.

A plethora of public and private sector career opportunities await tens of thousands of Emirati graduates and job seekers at the event which runs until Thursday at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and is held in conjunction with the UAE’s Higher Colleges of Technology, Zayed University and the Ministry of Education.

Visitors to the 19th edition of Careers UAE will have the opportunity to meet more than 100 public and private sector companies offering a range of roles.

Some 18,000 job seekers are expected to attend Careers UAE 2019, with the visitor base of high school and college graduates, as well as those looking at switching career paths.

Other show features include live video training sessions on how to successfully participate in a video interview, CV clinics and speaking panels where experts share tips for starting professionals and those looking to re-enter the workforce.

“As a career planning and progression event, Careers UAE empowers Emiratis to home in on in-demand professions and choose their education and professional development paths accordingly,” said Asma Al Sharif, show director – Careers UAE 2019.

“The three-day show boasts multiple benefits for both employers and prospective employees, giving both sides of the employment coin a tailored platform to network, recruit and demonstrate their long-term commitment to Emiratisation.”

The show will also roll out the Talent Hunt 2019 in partnership with online internship placement agency Oliv, where visitors get face-to-face time with hiring managers from major exhibitors in a speed interview format.