Mohamed Alabbar removes all job titles from Emaar staff

Mohamed Alabbar will no longer be known as chairman of Emaar as part of a move to abolish job titles at the Dubai-based giant.

The decision was outlined to staff members in an internal email seen by Arabian Business.

It reads: “When you reach the end of this email, you will notice something different. I have no job title. And from this moment onwards, nor do you.”

Alabbar goes on to explain that, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company intends to focus on its culture and concentrate on “talent, not titles”.

He said: “Yes, of course structures are needed, but I believe every single member of our organisation adds great value. Emaar is not a collection of talented individuals, but a team of great pooled talent. Today I am announcing what is the smallest change that will have the biggest impact for generations to come.”

Going forward, business cards will simply state the name and department of Emaar employees.

Alabbar, who took a 100 percent pay cut at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis back in April, added: “For Emaar to continue to succeed, it is vital that every single one of our employees feels empowered to contribute. They must be motivated by their talent and the work they do.

“I want to ensure that this propulsion to move outside our comfort zone is ingrained in our culture. Our values and DNA reflect our commitment to enrich the lives of people by winning together, by taking bold actions and complete ownership and by displaying speed in execution.

“From now on we will pledge to focus on continuous growth and development. We will invest in developing the skills and capabilities of those who have helped us to achieve the success we had had in the past and who will be part of our growth journey in the future.”