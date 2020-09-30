We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Gavin Gibbon

Wed 30 Sep 2020 09:11 AM

By Gavin Gibbon

Best GCC workplaces for women set to be revealed

Great Place to Work has compiled a list of 40 of the top businesses in the GCC for female employees for the first time

Best GCC workplaces for women set to be revealed

The best workplaces for women are set to be announced live through the Arabian Business’ YouTube and Facebook page as well as the Instagram page of GreatPlaceToWork this afternoon (Wednesday) at 3pm.

For the first time in the region, Great Place to Work has compiled a list of 40 of the top businesses in the GCC for female employees.

The ‘Best Workplaces for Women in GCC’ are represented by a diverse number of governmental entities and industries including logistics, technology, finance, media, retail, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, healthcare and manufacturing.

“Employees told us how they felt about 60 different aspects of their workplace culture, including credibility, respect, pride and camaraderie. Among these, measurements of fairness and equity revealed the biggest gaps between womens’ and mens’ workplace experience; Women, more often than men, experience management playing favorites and handing out promotions and work projects unfairly”, said Mazen Harb, managing director, Great Place to Work Middle East.

The Best Workplaces annual benchmarking study assesses the level of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie within an organization, and forms part of the world’s largest employee survey. Two-thirds of a company’s score is based on the confidential feedback of their employees while the remaining score is attained from an audit of management and HR practices.

All certified organisations were considered for the list, but the 40 Best Workplaces were selected by focusing on the Trust Index survey averages rated by female employees, while taking into consideration female ratio in each organisation along with the fair treatment regardless of gender.

