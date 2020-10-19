Average 3.8% salary increases seen in the UAE despite coronavirus crisis

Employees in the UAE received an average salary increase of 3.8 percent this year, despite the economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the 2020 UAE Total Remuneration Survey (TRS) by Mercer, some 10 percent of companies across the country reduced salaries on a temporary basis, and 30 percent have plans to cut headcount, but “overall the market still experienced positive salary inflation”.

A further 25 percent of companies reported an increase in productivity as a result of employees working from home.

Mercer’s TRS research of over 500 companies in the UAE also revealed an actual 2020 annual salary increase of 3.8 percent across the general market, although with 19.4 percent of organisations indicating they froze salaries in 2020.

Notably, most 2020 budget and salary decisions had taken place early in the year, prior to the full economic impact of the government mandated lockdown, while 17 percent of companies delayed their 2020 increases due to the Covid-19 pandemic, typically for six months.

Ted Raffoul, career products leader, MENA at Mercer, said: “It is very encouraging to see that despite the economic challenges, a significant number of UAE employers have increased salaries in 2020. In response to the business effects of COVID-19, 10 percent of companies reduced salaries, but almost all of these were on a temporary basis.”

While the general market forecasts a 2021 salary increase of four percent, industry figures vary significantly. The sharpest projected rise has come from the life sciences (4.5 percent) and consumer goods (3.8 percent) industries. The energy industry continues to see some of the lowest increase in salaries with a 1.9 percent forecast.

The survey revealed that the retail industry has been among the hardest hit in terms of job losses, while logistics, specifically for express and last-mile delivery, has witnessed the greatest increase in headcount as a result of the strong demand from the e-commerce boom.

Carolina Vorster, workforce products leader, MENA, at Mercer, said: “Companies continue adapting to the new normal with 55% of them anticipating keeping flexible working arrangements once the pandemic is over and have employees have proved their commitment towards employees by offering home subsidies for remote workers such as online learning, covering the cost of office set up and furniture, mobile phones and more.”

It comes just days after a warning from S&P Global Ratings which claimed Dubai’s economy could contract sharply by around 11 percent this year due to restrictions on travel and tourism during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It added that although Dubai’s economy is more diversified than that of most its regional peers, it may take until 2023 for it to recover to 2019 levels due to the impact of the global Covid-19 crisis which forced the postponement of Expo Dubai 2020 to next year.