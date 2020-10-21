Why travel curbs are set to transform research work in the Gulf and globally

The Gulf’s research community is facing major changes to the way it will work in the future due the impact of coronavirus on global travel, according to a leading UAE-based professor.

“In-person work is probably on its way to extinction in the research community,” said Jean Imbs, an economics professor with NYU Abu Dhabi, studying macroeconomics.

He told Arabian Business that the temporary stop on air travel as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent rise of Zoom meetings and other video-enabling technology, will have a significant impact on business travel for himself and others in the profession.

He said: “There’s a common realisation that we travelled way too much, that seminars and conferences can happen without being in-person, not all of them, but much more of them.

“My prudent forecast is that for knowledge professions, it would be difficult to go to where we were before. I think the extent of travelling that researchers, in particular, did before Covid, I don’t think we’ll get back to that.”

The world of work as we knew it 12 months ago has been completely turned on its head as a result of health and safety protocols employed across the world since March to prevent the spread of Covid-19, with work from home practices becoming the norm.

The onset of coronavirus resulted in a rapid implementation of remote and flexible working measures. According to the 2020 UAE Total Remuneration Survey (TRS), by Mercer, 66 percent of companies devised new remote working policies, while 25 percent already had one in place.

As a result, a quarter of employers reported increased productivity and expect flexible working arrangements to continue to remain in place in a post-Covid-19 landscape.

Imbs agreed that the working day of the future in his industry will bear little resemblance to the one he enjoyed previously, with technology very much at the forefront.

He said: “I think by the time everybody feels safe to travel again, we’ll be talking 2022 and by then habits will have changed at a fundamental level for many professions. In particular those professions that can manage without travelling. I think by then we’ll be used to doing business in this way and travel will be the exception.

“The technology that we’re using now, I think it’s going to be central. I expect that there’s going to be a permanent mark of what we’re doing now. I don’t expect that my job will be exactly as it was a year ago. I think there will be a strong online component. I think we’re discovering some very big advantages in this online, both on a supply side and a demand side.”