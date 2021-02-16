E-commerce driving hiring rebound in the Gulf in early 2021, say HR bosses

The job market in the GCC region is buzzing again with activity after a spurt in hiring since January in some select sectors and for specific roles, according to HR managers.

The most in demand talents currently are in e-commerce, HR – specifically for talent acquisition professionals – graphic designers and marketing professionals, they told Arabian Business.

As for salary hikes, it was a mixed bag for companies across the GCC region in 2020, they added.

While leading firms in sectors such as consulting, home retail, online education and e-commerce handed out handsome salary increases last year, companies in most organisations either did not give salary hikes or gave moderate hikes of around 3-6 percent, said the HR bosses, who wished not to be identified because of their internal communication policies.

“The companies which rewarded their employees with handsome salary hikes were those belonging to the sectors which performed better than even the previous years during the Covid lockdown, leading to unexpected windfall,” the global HR head of a GCC-based consumer products company told Arabian Business.

A senior executive in a UAE-based recruiting firm said hiring at the leadership level has been active in the GCC in organisations that have gone through restructuring, as well as in companies that have received fresh injection of growth capital.

The hiring firm executive also pointed out that salary hikes have been very industry dependent across the GCC region, with companies in the FMCG and technology sectors seeing average salary hikes in the range of 5-8 percent, while the rest have been extremely conservative.

Despite the mixed fortunes on the hiring and salary front, job security still remains the larger theme across the region, according to HR managers.

“From June to December 2020, hiring was at a near standstill as job security was the main driver for most sectors. But companies in e-commerce, edutech, consulting and home retail continued to restructure and hire during this period,” the HR head of a leading consulting major said.

“However, the last two months had seen a shift as demand for good experienced talent has spiked in the region. The prime reason for this being that there has been a talent exodus over the previous eight months,” the HR head added.

A new global survey conducted by EMA Partners also revealed that as high as 37 percent companies across regions, including the Middle East, said they are hiring across all functions, while 20 percent companies said they are only replacing employees who have left.

The poll, conducted in the last two months of 2020 and exclusively shared with Arabian Business, said hiring was put on hold across all functions by 15 percent of companies who responded.

The survey, conducted among senior executives of over 400 companies across sectors in 25 countries, also showed that there was no increase in salary in as high as 37 percent of companies, while in 33 percent the average annual increase was less than 10 percent.

Only 10 percent companies said their annual increase in salaries was in the range of 11-15 percent, according to the survey.

Confirming the rising employee concern on job security, the survey also revealed that although the main reason for candidates to accept a role still remains the same as that of the pre-pandemic period – salary levels and benefits – the percentage dropped to 65 from 74 in the pre-pandemic days.

The percentage of applicants accepting new career options based on job stability rose significantly to 52 percent in the pandemic period from 40 percent in the pre-pandemic days.