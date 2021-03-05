Why one Dubai real estate broker is moving into recruitment

Dubai real estate broker Allsopp & Allsopp has announced its foray into the recruitment sector with the launch of a new business.

Allsopp & Allsopp Recruitment will be headed up by Kameron Hutchinson after helping the company both in the UK and UAE to increase its workforce by 63 percent to keep up with its expansion over the past few years.

He said: “The market is somewhat saturated when it comes to recruiters but we want to bring a service that is different and more tailored to each individual client and candidate.”

He added that he aimed to “significantly reduce the time it takes to shortlist candidates prior to the interview”.

Allsopp & Allsopp Recruitment will kickstart its journey in the tech sector shortly followed by sales, medical and finance sectors with further plans to expand.

Brothers Lewis and Carl Allsopp said they saw a gap in the market for a tech-driven recruitment company having successfully hired thousands of candidates running their business with their in-house recruitment team for over 10 years.

Carl Allsopp said: “The world is fast-paced and we realise that now more than ever. Employers don’t have the time to read the hundreds of CVs that ping into their inboxes daily from the candidates who have been left jobless as a result of the pandemic.

“We are committed to saving clients time and stress. Our main aim is to modernise parts of the recruitment industry just as we have done with real estate and focus more on the person behind the CV rather than the CV itself.”

Hutchinson explained that Allsopp & Allsopp will bring video content to the forefront of their applications to give employers a feel for a candidate’s personality.

Hutchinson added that video content will reduce the time it takes to shortlist candidates. “However, we realise that video may not suit every industry and every individual business which is why we are committed to creating a bespoke service for each of our clients,” he said.

Lewis Allsopp added: “We have a number of specialists on board who are experts in their own fields and we’re excited to see where this business can go. The fields we have chosen to launch our business with are those that we feel are in need of recruitment consultancy and which offer synergy with our existing business expertise.

“There have been many businesses emerging throughout the pandemic and we have also seen established businesses hiring for brand new roles with a focus on technological positions as they change the way in which they do business.”