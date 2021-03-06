How one Dubai entrepreneur aims to connect career women to flexible employers

A former Wall Street banker and Dubai-based entrepreneur has launched a new digital platform connecting career women to flexible employers with mom-friendly, inclusive cultures.

Jobs.mom has initially launched in the United States but will be rolled out in the Middle East after Ramadan, probably in mid-May, founder Zabeen Mirza told Arabian Business.

She said the mission of jobs.mom is to get professional mothers back to work, giving them access to companies that provide the support and resources they need to successfully balance work and family life.

Jobs.mom also provides top level services and personal support to an ever-expanding network of job-hunting mothers, including resume help and interview coaching – as well as offering corporate inclusivity certification for businesses.

As well as the US and the Middle East, the website is also planning launches in the UK and Europe, said Mirza who added that she is “already in discussions” with Middle East firms about partnering.

Mirza is a seasoned Dubai entrepreneur and professional negotiator, an ex-Wall Street banker and management consultant. She has extensive international business experience, notably in the Middle East, and has worked with some of the most prestigious organisations in the world.

Mirza (pictured above) said: “Career-focused mothers have historically been discriminated against, with many having to choose between childcare and raising a family and pursuing a fulfilling career.

“The burden on working mothers is certainly not new, but the pandemic has exacerbated it. However, it has also made it clear that remote, flexible work is not only possible, but successful. There is no reason for women and parents to be forced into a position of choosing between career and kids.”

She said a pre-launch campaign saw a huge wave of interest with a couple of thousand sign-ups already to the jobs.mom newsletter.

Mirza said subscribers so far have been “working mothers, moms-to-be, moms looking to re-enter the workplace – basically a woman of any family status seeking flexible employment in an inclusive work environment”.

She added that the platform will feature regular contributions from working moms and sector experts on a variety of topics – including a no-holds-barred podcast. There is also a live jobs board with a “hire a mom” section for women to post profiles for employers to find them.

Mirza also plans to launch an online shop with branded merchandise where a percentage of the profits will go to support selected charities and non-profits that advocate for and support women in the workplace.