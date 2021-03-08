Why staff in Saudi Arabia could be looking forward to a 5% pay rise this year

Over half of skilled employees in Saudi Arabia expect a salary increase this year, according to the latest report from recruitment giant Hays.

And the Hays 2021 Saudi Arabia Salary & Employment Report revealed that, while nine percent of those working in the kingdom experienced a pay cut last year as a result of the economic turmoil caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, 39 percent of respondents said they had actually received a pay rise in the last 12 months.

“Saudi Arabia has not been exempt from the negative impacts of Covid-19. Indeed, lockdown measures and consequential reductions in energy prices forced a number of organisations in the country to make redundancies and reduce salaries in a bid to remain operational,” said Chris Greaves, managing director of Hays in the Middle East.

“However, this was largely only during the height of the pandemic and when looking on a global scale, Saudi Arabia’s job market has fared very well.”

According to the survey, double the number (18 percent) of professionals in the UAE faced salary decreases compared to those in Saudi, and nearly half (45 percent) of employers in the UAE were forced to lay off staff, while more than two thirds (68 percent) of organisations in Saudi made no redundancies.

Chris Greaves, managing director of Hays in the Middle East.

“This really does highlight the resilience of the Saudi economy. The UAE alone has been relatively robust throughout the pandemic and yet results from our survey show that Saudi Arabia has been affected even less so by the epidemic,” said Greaves.

Of the Saudi employers who took part in the survey, a significant 81 percent said they were already in recovery, business as usual, or growth phases following the pandemic, with 62 percent expecting business activity to increase in 2021 and 76 percent planning to recruit additional headcount in the next year.

Greaves said: “From our own experiences of working in Saudi Arabia, we have certainly witnessed growing confidence in the market since the last quarter of 2020. When it comes to salaries, while organisations will want to keep a lid on pay increases in an attempt to recoup some of the financial losses made in the past year, we expect this optimism to translate in a higher number of pay rises in 2021 than were awarded in 2020.”

Some 53 percent of employers said they will award pay rises to their employees in 2021, most commonly increasing rates by up to five percent.

The survey also found salary to be the number one factor why 44 percent of professionals working in Saudi Arabia are looking to move jobs in the next 12 months.

“Given employees – particularly expats working in private sector organisations – will no longer need employers’ consent to leave an organisation once their contract is up, we expect mobility of labour to be higher than previous years with professionals being more willing to leave an organisation based on pay offered by another. Employers will need to be competitive with salaries, paying more than others to secure the top talent,” added Greaves.