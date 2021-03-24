The Guide: The in-demand skills for the in-demand jobs in the Middle East 2021

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been profound. It has impacted everything from healthcare, technology, how people interact, and, yes, how they work.

Of course, one of the biggest impacts has been on the job market.

From companies closing and employees being laid off, to companies finding innovative ways to make work-from-home environments work for them.

With digital transformation and new technologies, companies are now able to use remote work as their only mode of operation. But it goes further than that. Remote work could also open up opportunities for job seekers worldwide and create global competition for every opportunity.

In simple terms, it’s now more important than ever to have the right skills to find the in demand jobs.

You’ve probably wondered which are the most in demand jobs in Middle East in 2021. Because, let’s face it, getting in demand skills and in demand jobs is a sure fire way to find your footing in the job market and see the pandemic through.

So, what are the most in demand jobs in Middle East in 2021? What skills are in high demand? What do the most in demand jobs in Middle East all have in common? They are underpinned by certain in demand skills. A common theme in all these in demand opportunities are skills in technology and marketing, and it makes sense, as these skills are where most focus has been during the pandemic.

If you want to stand out from the crowd, learning and developing some of these skills will help you most:

Data Analysis.

Data analysis is the process of cleaning, transforming, and analysing data to get valuable insights from it. It also includes collecting the data from software platforms and products, cleaning the data, interpreting and visualising it in the form of charts and tables. It’s used everywhere from marketing, to business management, and is an integral part of machine learning which is becoming increasingly important as many businesses are using machine learning and artificial intelligence in their digital transformation efforts. There’s a wealth of resources, both free and paid, available online where you can learn this skill.

Adobe Photoshop

Photoshop is the go-to tool for anything that has to do with photo and graphic editing. As such, some of the jobs that require the use of photoshop include graphic designer, photographer, web developer, and artists. In recent years, and with the growth of digital marketing, these jobs now also include things like marketing personnel, social media marketers and managers, and even public relations executives. You can learn this skill for free through many free resources online or by enrolling in a course.

Social Media Marketing

One of the pillars of any effective digital marketing campaign, social media marketing is becoming more popular by the day. Think about it, Middle East alone has millions of social media users which gives businesses a perfect platform to market their products and services. Because of this, more businesses and marketing agencies are looking for capable social media marketers. A simple online search will give you many online courses and other resources to learn this skill.

SQL

One of the main tools in data analysis, SQL (Structured Query Language) allows businesses to store information about customers and business partners in a relational database and retrieve that information easily at any time. Because of this, it often forms the backbone of many popular business software platforms like marketing platforms, email automaters, and project management tools.

Digital Marketing

When you consider that digital marketing encompasses all marketing efforts to create awareness on digital platforms, it’s easy to understand why it’s so popular, especially when an increasing number of consumers are consuming digital content during the pandemic. It’s also a constantly evolving industry where there’s a constant need for skilled and fresh talent. It thus makes sense that many businesses would need an in-house digital marketing expert. Similar to the other skills, there are a wealth of resources available to learn this skill.

Javascript

As the language of the web, there’s simply no shortage of opportunities available to skilled Javascript developers. You’ll find it in most websites you visit and even some popular desktop software. Because of this, this demand will increase as more businesses are realizing the importance of having a rich and interactive online presence. Learn this skill.

Market Research

Market research gives businesses relevant data to help solve business challenges, and allows for strategies such as market segmentation and product differentiation. Here, think of a business that wants to market its product to a specific market segment. Although businesses hire dedicated market research analysts, this skill is also valuable in marketing, sales, and management.

Customer Relationship Management

In a customer-centric world, customer care is crucial if any business wants to survive. In simple terms, happy customers are returning customers and businesses who want to take advantage of this need excellent customer relationship management. Besides, as it’s so important, it forms an integral part of any digital marketing strategy.

Python

As machine learning and artificial intelligence is becoming more popular, the demand for skilled Python developers is on the up. You’ll find it in everything from chatbots to recommender engines and intelligent apps that consumers and businesses use every day. And you don’t need to limit yourself to machine learning, as it’s also used in web development and cyber security. You can find courses to learn Python on most e-learning platforms and even YouTube.

React.js

There is no shortage of opportunities in React.js, one of the most popular Javascript libraries. Because of this, you’ll find that jobs like front-end developers and mobile engineers require it and as the need for more websites and apps increases, so will the demand for React.

Now that you’ve seen some of the in demand skills, let’s look at the most in demand jobs in Middle East in 2021

Keep in mind that some of these jobs will differ in name and description, but will require the same skills, so it’s always important to read the description carefully and do some research. You’ll also notice that the jobs in high demand, in one way or the other, rely on or are based on technology. It’s simply where the market is headed and, at this stage, technology jobs are some of the most in demand jobs in the Middle East in 2021.

AI specialist

Other titles: AI Developer, AI Engineer, AI Scientist

Prospects: As AI is becoming increasingly popular, this position has very good prospects.

Digital Marketer

Other titles: Digital Marketing Specialist, Digital Marketing Strategist, SEO Specialist, Social Media Marketer

Prospects: Because digital marketing is at the forefront of marketing during the pandemic, there will be excellent prospects for some time.

Robotics Engineer

Robotics Technician, Automation Engineer

Prospects: With many industries moving toward automation, there is some room for opportunity and growth, but keep in mind that these positions are often for highly skilled

Full Stack Engineer

Other titles: Full Stack Developer, Full Stack Software Developer, Full Stack Web Developer

Prospects: Very good, from entry level through very experienced.

Backend developer

Other titles: Backend Engineer, Backend Programmer

Prospects: Very good, from entry level through very experienced.

Data Scientist

Other titles: Data Analyst

Prospects: Excellent, taking into account how many businesses are moving towards data analytics in business processes.

Dev Ops Engineer

Other titles: Platform Engineer, Reliability Engineer

Prospects: DevOps engineers face steady career growth as the demand for

Data Engineer

Other titles: Big Data Analyst, Technical Architect, Solutions Architect

Prospects: Being a growing profession, there are many opportunities available for data engineers, with the demand only expecting to increase.

Cyber Security Specialist

Other titles: Cyber Security Analyst, Security Engineer

Prospects: With more online services comes more security risks and more demand for cyber security specialists.

Community/Social Specialist

Other titles: Community Manager, Communications Specialist, Communications Coordinator

Prospects: The increase in social media usage increases the demand for community specialists.

Partnership Specialist

Other titles: Partnership Manager

Prospects: Very good as many businesses are relying on strategic partnerships to ensure continued success.

Communications Specialist

Other titles: Communications Manager, Agency PR Manager

Prospects: Because the pandemic has put health at the forefront, excellent prospects will exist for some time to come.

E-commerce specialist

Other titles: E-commerce Associate, E-commerce Manager

Prospects: E-commerce is only expected to increase in the coming years, and with it, the demand for e-commerce specialists.

Customer Success specialist

Other titles: Customer Success Manager, Customer Service Agent

Prospects: Many opportunities exist for customer success specialists, and it also offers a springboard for many other positions within a business.

Product Owner

Other titles: Product Manager, Product Director

Prospects: The product owner role is becoming increasingly popular as businesses are focusing on providing customers with the products they want. Thus, more products means more demand for product owners.

Creative Copywriter

Other titles: Copywriter

Prospects: With the need for increased marketing across all channels comes an increase in demand for copywriters.

Sales Executive

Other titles: Salesperson, Business Development Executive, Business Development Manager

Prospects: As long as there are products and services to sell, there will be a demand for people to sell them, so the prospects are good.

UX/UI Professional

Other titles: User Experience Designer

Prospects: Customers are placing an emphasis on the user experience when choosing a business to buy from. As this needs increases and customer needs evolve, the demand for UX / UI Professionals will increase.

Conclusion

It’s well documented that the Dubai expat population shrank in 2020, a common theme when hard times strike is the contraction of the Dubai population, the difference with this recovery is that it will spring back faster, and be tech driven, with digital nomads and entrepreneurs playing a much larger role as well.