Flight ban grounds UAE companies’ recent hires in India

The travel ban from India has strained talent acquisition plans in the UAE across sectors including technology, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail, human resources heads and hiring companies said.

The unabated Covid-19 crisis in the South Asian country has also hit major tech multinationals operating in the UAE, as tech hubs in South India have been disrupted by the pandemic.

India’s Covid-19 tally topped 22 million, with 403,738 new cases and 4,092 fatalities recorded on Sunday. Businesspeople have previously acknowledged that given India’s current situation, the ban should remain in place to not adversely affect other countries’ progress in combatting the disease, including the UAE.

“Yes there is a significant impact. We are hiring and starting people remotely in India for roles which are critical in nature and can’t wait,” the global human resources head of a GCC-based corporation told Arabian Business.

“We have shortlisted a senior IT leader in April to get on board from Bangalore, but unfortunately we are unable to fly the person down for the final round [of interviews] and offer as flights from India are on hold,” added the human resources head, who wished not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

“We are contemplating giving [the candidate] an offer remotely, which is not an issue, but typically for leadership hiring you want to have at least one round of face-to-face in person interaction.”

The human resources head, whose group has business operations in several sectors in the GCC, also pointed out that the group recently hired another mid-level retail leader from India and rolled out the offer remotely so that hopefully he can fly out of India by the time his notice period is over.

In several other companies across the UAE, human resource heads who spoke to Arabian Business on the condition of anonymity said they were facing similar dilemmas with their recent recruits from India.

“With most of our tech hubs being in South India and everything is in disarray, we are very much impacted due to the situation in India,” said the chief human resource officer (CHRO) at the Dubai office of a technology multinational.

“Our delivery is impacted but our clients understand and have a high sense of empathy,” a senior executive at the company said.

The CHRO said the company’s hiring pipeline has been impacted as they typically have a regular flow of new hires from India.

“Though while we are on-boarding them remotely [now], it always helps to start locally to give cultural and work context to new hires,” the CHRO said.

The CHRO at a UAE-based airline said though the latest Covid-19 surge in India may not impact the company in the short term because of the current slowdown in the industry, making the company’s dependence on external talent low, but its impact will play out in the longer term.

“In the longer term, yes it could be an issue as lots of our ground staff are India hires or their relatives are based in India.

“In fact we are trying to contribute internally to pool resources and help the Indian colleagues with oxygen concentrators through our network,” the airline CHRO said.

Prerna Seth Garg, vice president at Dubai-headquartered global talent consulting firm Seintiv Talent Solutions, said the current Covid-19 situation in India has certainly added further challenges in the talent landscape for UAE.

“India and Southeast Asia has been a key talent hub for our clients in UAE and the Middle East, especially for technology, consumer, finance and human resources practices. While the business is coming back fast with lots of demand [for talent] in the region, the offers already extended to the right talent are not necessarily at risk, but the on-boarding in the current scenario is highly uncertain,” Garg told Arabian Business.

Garg also said with these delays, Seintiv has been advising and supporting its clients by exploring options for virtual on-boarding and remote working for business continuity.