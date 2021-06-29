How to attract the best talent

Even before the pandemic, the world was questioning the future of work . While the coronavirus accelerated discussions and action with regards to remote work and flexible hours, these were pre-existing conversations . For companies hoping to secure the most in-demand talent, it’s not enough to offer basic perks – they need to brand themselves to both customers and their own employees.

For these organisations, one effective means of attracting the most qualified candidates is through a Best Places To Work certification. Following a HR assessment, employee survey, analysis and validation process, a company can be awarded the certification in just over a month.

The HR assessment questionnaire consists of 154 questions covering information about the company, HR practices, personal growth, engagement, well-being and leadership. Meanwhile, the Employee Engagement and Satisfaction Survey is composed of 36 questions divided into eight sections: Employee profile, HR practices, leadership, compensation and benefits, corporate social responsibility, employee engagement, personal growth and workplace.

Here, Anouar Bourakkadi Idrissi, CEO of Endered UAE, a digital services and payments platform recently named a Best Place To Work, discusses corporate culture, coronavirus support and how Edenred is following an unconventional corporate structure.

How would you describe your organisation to someone outside your industry?

At Edenred UAE, we are a group of people that are dedicated towards our great mission – financial inclusion of the unbanked and underbanked population in the region. With more than 60 percent of the working population in the UAE sitting outside of the financial system, especially in manufacturing, trading, F&B and construction, Edenred UAE remains committed to empowering this community by offering simplified payroll solution for businesses and improving the quality of life for their employees by giving them access to essential financial services. Edenred UAE is proud to be recognised as the leading player in the payment solution industry.

How would you describe your corporate culture?

Our corporate culture is built on our core values of respect for colleagues, customers, partners and suppliers. As a tech company leading the payments space, we have a passion for technology and innovation. We harvest a ‘challenge all’ culture, where the best idea wins vs hierarchy or position.

What continuing learning opportunities do you offer?

As an organisation, we offer an environment that is conducive to continuous learning. We learn from our peers, managers, leaders and customers daily. The foundation of our learning culture is our continuous approach to feedback; we believe it’s the only way to grow.

A message to potential candidates who would like to join your organisation:

The fintech space is constantly evolving and so are we! As an organisation, we are moving away from the conventional ways of working and following traditional organisational structures. We try to be a flat organisation with fewer layers of management. Our leadership team believes in empowering people and for them to take full responsibility of their assigned roles. We try to tap into the individual’s emotional engagement and intrinsic motivation, fulfilling each individual’s need for purpose. Ultimately, what we do and what we are trying to accomplish is so much bigger.