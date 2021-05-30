GCC companies turn to talent hubs in East Africa, Europe for hiring as travel ban from India continues

Companies across the UAE and the wider GCC have started hiring from alternate talent hubs as the travel ban on flights from India continues while the country battles its second wave of Covid-19, human resource experts and hiring agencies said.

Eastern African countries and some of the southern and western European nations such as Romania and Portugal are emerging as alternate avenues for hiring, especially in consumer industries.

Dubai-based Emirates airline last week announced it would extend the suspension of its passenger flights from India until June 14 as daily case counts in the Southeast Asian country remain high.

“Employers [across the UAE and also GCC] have started looking for alternate talent hubs depending on the skill they need to bring on board,” Ashutosh Sinha, a GCC-based recruitment expert, told Arabian Business.

Sinha said that while India remains a talent hub for tech and finance managerial hires, Israel has also emerged as a popular source of talent after the Abraham Accords normalised relations between Israel and the UAE.

Ashutosh Sinha is author of the book Breakthrough – The Framework for an Inspired Career and global HR leader and career mentor

Prerna Seth Garg, vice president of the Dubai-headquartered global talent consulting firm Seintiv Talent Solutions, also confirmed the trend, citing that hiring of talents from these alternate avenues are on the rise.

“Alternate talent avenues from countries [in] East Africa, southern and western Europe, like Romania and Portugal, are growing as we have seen the talent pool from these regions work quite well, especially for the consumer sector,” Garg said.

Senior human resource (HR) executives at some of the GCC-based corporate groups Arabian Business spoke to pointed out that with the pandemic creating a huge impact on the flow of talent, and with the new travel restrictions fluctuating all the time, the equation on expat hiring is changing very quickly.

“Traditionally the talent for the first and second wave skills was mostly dependent on the low-cost labour markets in the Asian subcontinent for the larger workforce, with managerial talent coming in from the developed markets,” the global HR head of a GCC-based corporate group told Arabian Business.

“Recently that balance had tilted with managerial talent coming from India and the likes,” said the HR head, who wished not to be identified.

“The pandemic has catalysed the aging of the retail and physical consumer space, and the faster evolution of the already growing digital arena. This has caused a boom in demand for specific talent in tech, consulting, ecommerce, niche finance and also for a more evolved human resource talent team which can meet this new challenge.

“The focus on which skills need to be ‘imported’ is [being] accentuated multi-fold,” the HR head said.

The senior executive of Seintiv, which works with companies across sectors in the Middle East region, said with the Covid-19 situation in India improving – the South Asian country has been reporting a sustained fall in infection cases in the last seven to 10 days – there is growing expectation that the travel ban from the country will be lifted soon and “folks will be able to travel [to the UAE] soon.”

Garg, however, said according to Seintiv’s recent market study of the top 20 employers, if the Covid-19 situation continues to expand beyond India in the second and maybe third wave, it could lead to a “war for talent” in the region as the talent pool has traditionally been led by expat hiring so far.

Sinha said to avoid an imminent war for talent between local employers, which can lead to a surge in poaching, many smart employers are now focusing on robust remote on-boarding.