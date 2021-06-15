PwC Middle East reveals new strategy, with plan to create 6,000 jobs in region

Consultancy giant PwC has vowed to double its staffing numbers in the Middle East over the next five years as part of the company’s global strategy.

Billed as ‘The New Equation’, the strategy is designed to respond to the fundamental changes in the world, including technological disruption, climate change, fractured geopolitics and the continuing impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

PwC has had a presence in the Middle East for 40 years and currently operates across 12 countries in the region, employing around 6,000 people.

Plans to hire a further 6,000 people in the region forms part of a $12 billion investment globally by the company to create over 100,000 new jobs over the preceding five-year period.

It is one of six key areas the company is set to focus on, with further objectives including:

Further invest in digital capabilities through strategic acquisitions, emerging technologies, and establishing additional Experience Centres in the region, to complement existing state-of-the-art hub for innovation, co-creation and creativity.

Create an ESG Centre of Excellence in the region focused on energy transition and the broader ESG agenda.

Hire over 500 new graduates each year, and provide them with training and qualifications that sets them up for a strong career in the region. Doubling down on an existing commitment to promote inclusion and diversity, 50 percent will be female and 80 percent Arabic speakers.

Commit to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which involves transforming the company’s business model to decarbonise the value chain.

Continue to upskill its people to build a community of solvers, with the right skills to deliver solutions that are human-led and tech powered.

Hani Ashkar, PwC Middle East territory, senior partner, said: “We are bringing the best of our people, capabilities and technology together to support our clients in building trust and delivering sustained outcomes for their businesses and society. The most important challenges faced by clients and stakeholders can only be met through multi-disciplinary, diverse teams.

“We are proud to be part of the region’s transformation journey, and supporting governments and businesses in addressing broader societal issues, such as the digital divide, the growing need for upskilling and climate change.”

Hani Ashkar. Middle East Senior Partner, PwC Middle East

The New Equation, which is based on analysis of global trends and thousands of conversations with clients and stakeholders, focuses on two interconnected needs that clients face in the coming years.

The first is to build trust and the second is to deliver sustained outcomes in an environment where competition and the risk of disruption are more intense than ever and societal expectations have never been greater.

Bob Moritz, global chairman of PwC, said: “The profound changes in the world mean that to succeed, organisations need to create a virtuous circle between earning trust and delivering sustained outcomes. By bringing our unique combination of capabilities together, and matching it with serious investment and our commitment to quality, we can help them do that. In doing so, we will help clients unlock value for shareholders, stakeholders and wider society.”