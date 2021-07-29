Why Dubai’s Human Resources Development Council is a ‘great leap forward’ for private sector employment of UAE nationals

The newly created Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai has been hailed by industry stakeholders as a “great leap forward” for employing UAE nationals in the private sector.

Having more UAE nationals working the private sector would not only benefit the companies that hire them but it would also boost job creation and strengthen the country’s economy, said Shreyansi Gupta, head of marketing at Bayt.com.

“The creation of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council will likely bring many benefits to the job market. It will boost Emiratisation plans, create more job opportunities for nationals in the private sector and provide them with career guidance, which can have a positive effect on the country’s economy and its attractiveness for Emirati talent,” Gupta told Arabian Business.

If the council focuses its efforts on the UAE’s SME sector, it will likely be even more effective in fostering Emirati talent and growing their entrepreneurial skills, said Khaled Bin Braik, partner, Government & Public Sector, PwC Middle East.

“As part of the council’s mandate to integrate Emirati human resources in the private sector, it is essential that it focuses efforts on enhancing the contribution of the SME sector in particular,” said Bin Braik.

“Not only will this boost job creation in the emirate, but it will also institutionalise the entrepreneurial, innovation, and risk-taking mindset within Emiratis, furthering their prospects for self-employment by enticing them to take on business ventures such as start-ups,” he added.

Announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, the council includes representatives from the public and private sector and will be chaired by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori.

Its stated aim is to create a body that serves as a reference for entities involved in the development of Emirati human resources in Dubai’s private sector.

“The private sector has a critical role to play in alleviating the socio-economic burden placed upon the government, by contributing to the establishment of a transformative and sustainable Emirati human resource development model. It provides Emiratis with a plethora of opportunities for professional development, capability building and training, career progression and growth, including career fulfilment and satisfaction,” said Braik.

“We are already witnessing the rising contribution of the private sector when it comes to the nationalisation agenda in the form of public-private sector partnerships. This encompasses talent exchange programmes, professional development programmes, as well as upskilling and reskilling programmes that are becoming increasingly widespread in the emirate.

“It is of vital importance that the council incentivises these public-private sector partnerships and initiatives to balance the scales and ensure Emirati representation across all strategic sectors and industries,” he added.

Dubai remains committed to the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda and the council, announced earlier in July, is the latest effort in that direction.

“The creation of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council represents a great leap forward in the employment agenda of UAE nationals in the private sector. It creates the opportunity to upskill UAE nationals for the future of work, whilst achieving an accelerated economic growth through the development of vital sectors,” said Randa Bahsoun, PwC Middle East consulting partner and New world. New skills. Middle East lead

“The council’s role can be transformative in creating a much needed equilibrium between labour market supply and demand through the development of the right skills policies, as well as incentivising and stimulating job creation in the private sector. Focusing on setting up a skills-centred vision of economic development with lifelong learning as an engine,” she continued.

Bahsoun added: “Through its mandate, the council will enable Dubai to address the capacity of the private sector to innovate, driven by its ability to produce knowledge, technology and creative outputs, and absorb a highly skilled and highly qualified Emirati talent supply base, whilst aligning with the UAE’s overall strategic aspirations”