Private sector sees surge in local workers during Q3 amid Saudisation push

The number of Saudis working in the country’s private sector rose during the third quarter of 2021 to nearly a quarter of the total workforce.

The National Labour Observatory (NLO) revealed that the localisation percentage increased to 23.59 percent, up by 0.96 percent compared to the previous quarter.

The number of Saudi workers during the same period went up to around 60,000 employees, it said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

According to data by the General Organisation for Social Insurance, the number of Saudis working in the private sector now stands at 1,826,875.

The increasing rate of localisation during the third quarter follows the launch of initiatives by the Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) which have attracted more than 200,000 Saudis during the first nine months of the year.

The figures comes as unemployment among Saudi Arabia’s citizens fell in the second quarter of 2021 to its lowest level in a decade.

The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) said the unemployment rate of total Saudis – males and females 15 years and above – decreased to 11.3 percent compared to 11.7 percent during the first quarter of 2021.

Job creation is the biggest domestic challenge facing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he reshapes an economy long dependent on exported oil and imported labour.

Unemployment hit a record 15 percent last year, when Covid-19 set back the ambitious Vision 2030 plan to transform the conservative Islamic kingdom into a regional business and tourism hub.

But Saudi workers are now visible everywhere, delivering packages, serving espresso and moving oil rigs.

The government is still the main employer of Saudis – a model it can’t afford to sustain – while the rest of the economy relies on cheaper labour from Asian and other Arab countries.

Authorities have long enforced quotas and incentives to channel more citizens into the private sector, a process dubbed “Saudisation”.

To keep unemployment steady, the kingdom must create 150,000 jobs per year over the next decade, according to Bloomberg Economics.