Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi to replace Al Seiari as ADNOC Drilling CEO

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi has been announced as the new ADNOC Drilling Chief Executive Officer (CEO) by the company’s Board of Directors.

Messabi replaces Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, the current CEO who will retire at the end of the year following more than 45 years of dedicated service to ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling.

Al Seiari will remain in an advisory capacity through the year-end to support a smooth leadership transition.

“We extend our deep appreciation to Abdulrahman for more than four decades of distinguished service to ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling. Under his leadership, the company has transformed into one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced energy services providers. His commitment to operational excellence, safety and national talent development has laid a strong foundation for continued success,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO and Chairman of ADNOC Drilling, said in a statement.

“As we look to the future, we are pleased to welcome Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as the new CEO of ADNOC Drilling. With deep operational expertise and a proven leadership track record across the ADNOC value chain, Abdulla is ideally positioned to advance ADNOC Drilling’s strategy of delivering profitable growth and long-term value creation, while ensuring continued efficiency and performance across all operations.

“I am confident that under his leadership, ADNOC Drilling will continue to deliver outstanding results for its shareholders, the UAE, and the wider energy sector.”

Al Messabi brings a wealth of industry experience and a track record in leadership and value creation in diversified and challenging aspects across the energy sector.

He previously served as CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas, and before that, as CEO of ADNOC Refining.

His leadership has consistently delivered operational excellence, business transformation, and sustainable growth across ADNOC’s upstream and downstream portfolio.

As CEO of ADNOC Drilling, Al Seiari led the company through a historic transformation, including its initial public offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which was oversubscribed 31 times.

Under his leadership, ADNOC Drilling has evolved into a high-performing, technology-enabled, future-focused energy services company.