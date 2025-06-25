Dubai’s RTA launches fast-track programme to develop Emirati engineering talent

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced the “Promising Engineer – Fast Track” training programme to support Emirati engineering graduates in building their technical and professional skills.

The initiative is part of RTA’s broader strategy to prepare for the future, enhance its corporate reputation, and contribute to national efforts to increase Emiratisation. It aims to equip young Emirati engineers with specialised capabilities that ensure career stability and growth.

Applicants must be UAE nationals with an engineering degree from an accredited university, have graduated within the last two years, hold a minimum GPA of 3.5, and pass personal interviews.

Athari Mohamed, Executive Director of Human Resources and Development at RTA, said: “Attracting elite Emirati engineers underscores RTA’s commitment to realising the vision of our leadership in empowering national talent and fostering a supportive work environment that nurtures creativity and innovation among Emirati youth. These initiatives play a vital role in promoting job stability while providing clear pathways for professional growth and career advancement across RTA’s various sectors.”

She added that the programme provides comprehensive training, including technical and practical learning, mentoring, and involvement in committees and operational teams. Participants’ progress is closely monitored to ensure they benefit from the experience.

Athari also highlighted the incentives supporting talent retention and advancement, such as career progression opportunities, access to professional certifications, and assignments on technically focused projects. “Collectively, these incentives form a cornerstone in empowering national talent, fostering innovation, and enabling meaningful contributions to RTA’s strategic objectives,” she said.

The training is delivered across RTA’s sectors within an innovation-driven environment, in partnership with leading global companies and universities. Participants will gain hands-on experience through fieldwork on major infrastructure and transport projects in Dubai.