Emirati employees seek 10% pay rise in 2025 amid growing private sector salary dissatisfaction: Report

Around 43 per cent of UAE national employees in the private sector said they expect salary increases of 10 per cent or more in 2025, according to the Making Emiratisation A Success 2025 Guidebook published by TASC Outsourcing in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

This salary expectation comes amid growing dissatisfaction with current compensation packages, with 74.24 per cent of employed UAE nationals expressing discontent with their pay, up from 68 per cent last year.

Overall job satisfaction among Emirati private sector employees has dropped significantly, with only 56.94 per cent reporting satisfaction, down from 73.66 per cent in the previous year.

“Emiratisation is no longer just about meeting targets – it is about fostering a workforce equipped with the skills and opportunities to drive national progress,” notes Dr. Farida Abdulla Al Ali, Assistant Undersecretary of National Talents, in the report’s foreword.

The findings come amidst otherwise impressive growth in Emirati private sector employment. As of January 2025, 131,833 UAE nationals are employed in the private sector, representing a 43 per cent increase from 92,000 in 2023. Since the launch of NAFIS in 2021, more than 94,900 Emiratis have joined the private sector.

Private sector participation has expanded substantially, with 28,000 companies now employing Emiratis, up from 17,000 in 2023 – a 64.7 per cent increase. Over 95 per cent of private-sector companies are now fully compliant with offering genuine employment opportunities to Emiratis.

The technology sector has emerged as a particular area of interest, with Information Technology (23.98 per cent) now the most sought-after sector among UAE national job seekers, reflecting the country’s digital transformation agenda.

Employers are responding to retention challenges with a stronger focus on development programmes. The survey shows 68.90 per cent of private sector employers now offer learning and development initiatives for UAE national staff, up from 47.77 per cent last year.

Flexibility remains a concern, with 52.51 per cent of UAE national employees working in organisations without remote or hybrid work policies, despite emerging preferences for more flexible arrangements.

TASC Group CEO Mahesh Shahdadpuri noted in the report: “Purpose-driven employment remains a powerful motivator for UAE nationals. Over 71.96 per cent of employed Emiratis are seeking roles with greater meaning and alignment to their values.”

The guidebook also highlights that 82.97 per cent of UAE national job seekers now believe they possess the necessary skills for private sector jobs, up from 63.33 per cent previously, showing growing confidence among job seekers.

Looking ahead, 70.57 per cent of employers plan to hire up to 10 UAE nationals in 2025, while 21.29 per cent intend to hire between 11-50, indicating continued momentum in Emiratisation efforts.

For non-compliance, financial penalties will increase from AED9,000 per month per unfilled position in 2025 to AED10,000 in 2026, as the UAE government maintains its commitment to nationalisation targets.

The labour market is showing other positive indicators, including a 9 per cent labour mobility rate, 13.23 per cent growth in skilled labour, and a 20.95 per cent increase in women’s participation in the workforce.