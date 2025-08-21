ENEC launches graduate plant operator program to build Emirati nuclear workforce

Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has launched a Graduate Plant Operator (GPO) Program to train Emirati engineers in nuclear operations and build the country’s long-term clean energy workforce.

The initiative is open to Emirati graduates holding bachelor’s degrees in electrical, mechanical, nuclear, and related engineering disciplines.

Participants will begin as Local Operators at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, with a three-year training phase before advancing to Senior Reactor Operator (SRO) training.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ENEC, said: “The Graduate Plant Operator Program is a strategic investment in our national human capital. By empowering today’s graduates, we are building the UAE’s clean energy legacy, ensuring our plant operates to the highest national and international standards of safety, security, and efficiency.

“Nuclear energy not only plays a critical role in energy security and sustainability, but given the life cycle of nuclear plants, it has created a sector that offers high-value careers for at least the next 100 years ahead, providing job security for decades.”

The program complements ENEC’s Graduate Development Program (GDP), which provides 12–30 months of structured, workplace-based training across technical and support functions. ENEC said the two programs have aligned admission criteria to attract high-achieving Emirati graduates.

Since its inception, ENEC has trained more than 1,000 Emiratis through scholarships, internships, and specialised programs such as the Diploma in Nuclear Technology. The company has already developed a team of over 70 Emirati SROs and Reactor Operators, part of a 190-strong certified operations workforce at Barakah.