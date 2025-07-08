Marc Ellis launches Middle East’s first AI voice agent for recruitment

Marc Ellis, a UAE-based recruitment and technology consulting company, has introduced the Middle East’s first AI-powered voice agent designed to support the hiring process. The tool is changing how companies and candidates connect.

The company built the AI recruiter from years of research and development. The system blends the speed of automation with human-like interaction, calling and qualifying candidates across industries.

Marc Ellis unveils AI-powered voice agent

Unlike chatbots or standard call automation tools, this AI caller has been engineered to understand, probe, and assess talent, giving recruiters more than data.

Aws Ismail, Director at Marc Ellis, said: “We didn’t just want to build another AI tool. We wanted to solve one of the industry’s most painful challenges: meaningful candidate engagement at scale. With this launch, we’ve done just that—removing bottlenecks, collapsing hiring timelines, and elevating the candidate experience in ways never seen before in this market.”

The innovation empowers Marc Ellis consultants to spend less time on administrative qualification and more time building relationships.

This gives clients access to better-qualified, better-aligned talent faster than ever before. Candidates are no longer left waiting in the ‘CV black hole’ and are instead engaged, qualified, and guided through the hiring process with speed and clarity.

The system is multilingual and has already been integrated into Marc Ellis’s recruitment processes working job roles across different sectors.

Early results show the tool can reduce time-to-hire by up to 40 per cent, making it easier for Marc Ellis clients to secure the right talent faster.

This launch reflects Marc Ellis’s focus on using technology to improve recruitment whilst keeping people at the centre of the process.

The company, which has offices in Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and London, continues to invest in tools that support both clients and candidates in a competitive job market.