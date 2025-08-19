MoHRE, e& money partner to extend wage protection services to domestic workers

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has signed a memorandum of understanding with e& money, the fintech arm of e&, to provide wage protection services for domestic workers through the e& money platform.

The partnership integrates MoHRE’s Wage Protection System (WPS) with the app, enabling employers to manage salary payments for domestic workers in compliance with UAE legislation and regulatory frameworks.

Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said: “This partnership reflects MoHRE’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding workers’ rights. By expanding our wage protection services through e& money, in its first phase, we are extending the Wage Protection System (WPS) to cover domestic workers in accordance with applicable regulations. This will ensure broader and more inclusive access to regulated and secure financial services, guaranteeing timely salary payments. Employers will now be able to pay domestic workers’ salaries through a few simple steps.”

Melike Kara, CEO of e& money, said: “At e& money, we believe in creating financial solutions that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives, enhancing their financial well-being and driving inclusive economic growth. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) is about innovating financial accessibility to empower workers, support businesses, and foster trust across the financial ecosystem. By integrating the Ministry’s WPS model into the e& money platform, we’re making salary management more efficient and, most importantly, more inclusive, democratising access to secure and seamless financial services that enhance the quality of life for everyone.”

The initiative marks the first extension of the Wage Protection System to domestic workers. Employers using the e& money app can register through MoHRE’s dedicated section, where worker details and salaries are displayed automatically for quick payment.

Domestic workers receive an IBAN, digital wallet, and prepaid Mastercard under the system. e& money said it is offering a free card for up to two employees and guaranteeing the best exchange rate for international transfers.