Saudi Arabia boosts electronic salary transfers for domestic workers in phase 4 rollout

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the launch of the fourth phase of its electronic salary transfer service for domestic workers, effective today.

The initiative is designed to protect the salary-related rights of domestic workers while enhancing transparency in contractual relationships between employers and employees.

The ministry confirmed that phase four applies to employers with two or more domestic workers, building on earlier stages of the programme.

Domestic workers in Saudi Arabia

The second phase, introduced in January 2025, applied to employers with four or more domestic workers, while the third phase, rolled out in July 2025, covered those with three or more.

The service is set for full nationwide implementation across all domestic workers by January 1, 2026.

The electronic salary transfer service operates through the Musaned platform, using approved official channels such as digital wallets and participating banks.

This ensures reliable wage payments and strengthens oversight of employer-worker contractual obligations.

The ministry highlighted several benefits of the system:

Documenting regular salary payments to workers

Facilitating regulatory procedures at contract termination or worker travel

Enabling safe salary transfers to workers’ families in their home countries through secure channels

By phasing in the service, the ministry aims to enforce greater transparency and accountability in the domestic labour market while ensuring timely payments for workers in Saudi Arabia.