UAE cracks down on 405 cases of ‘Fake Emiratisation’ in private companies, says MoHRE

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that it detected 405 cases of “Fake Emiratisation” in private sector companies during the first half of 2025 (H1 2025).

The Ministry confirmed that legal action has been taken against all companies involved, in accordance with Cabinet Decision No. (43) of 2025 on administrative violations and penalties related to the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC).

The MoHRE stressed the efficiency of its field inspections and digital monitoring systems in detecting violations, noting that “‘Fake Emiratisation schemes are a limited negative practice and do not constitute a concerning phenomenon in the UAE labour market.”

Fake Emiratisation in the UAE

The Ministry reaffirmed its firm and decisive approach toward companies that fail to comply with Emiratisation policies, highlighting the damaging impact of such schemes on the broader objectives of Emiratisation.

According to MoHRE, Emiratisation aims not only to increase employment for UAE nationals but also to develop a productive and sustainable Emirati talent pool in the private sector, particularly in high-priority industries.

The Ministry said semi-annual Emiratisation goals are designed to build Emirati citizens’ competencies in real skilled jobs that enhance their capabilities and contribution to the national economy.

MoHRE also commended the private sector for its growing commitment to Emiratisation targets. Compliant companies are rewarded with a package of incentives, including:

Membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club, which provides an 80 per cent reduction in Ministry transaction fees

Priority access to the government procurement system, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance

Wage support for UAE citizens through the Nafis programme, alongside other benefits

The Ministry urged UAE citizens and residents to avoid being misled by non-compliant firms and to report any suspected cases of ‘Fake Emiratisation’. Reports can be made through MoHRE’s call centre at 600590000, the Labour Claims and Advisory Call Centre at 80084, or via the MoHRE smart app and official website.

What is ‘Fake Emiratisation’?

MoHRE defines it as the nominal employment of UAE citizens by companies that issue work permits and contracts which appear valid but lack the reality of a true job. Such schemes are often designed to:

Circumvent Emiratisation targets and regulations

Unlawfully benefit from government support and incentives tied to Emirati employment and training

By addressing these practices, MoHRE said it remains committed to building a labour market where Emirati talent plays a genuine and sustainable role in driving the UAE’s economic growth.