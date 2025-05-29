UAE employees prioritise flexibility and trust as 77% seek new jobs, survey shows

Employees in the UAE are placing a higher premium on clarity around salary, flexibility, technology, culture, and company values, an industry survey showed.

Talent in the UAE is no longer waiting for change, but they are actively pursuing it, said a survey by Michael Page, a global recruitment consultancy.

“Despite economic uncertainty, 77 per cent of professionals in the UAE are actively exploring new job opportunities, a sharp rise from 65 per cent in 2024,” the survey said.

It also revealed that the trend comes even as salary negotiations are down, with only 49 per cent attempting to secure a raise, down from 61 per cent last year.

This is a clear sign that workers are opting to leave rather than engage in difficult conversations, the survey said.

“The message from UAE professionals is loud and clear. They want clear answers, purpose, trust, flexibility, and future-focused leadership, said Jon Ede, Regional Director UAE at Michael Page.

“Companies that can offer clear answers to the pressing questions of today’s professionals are better positioned to stand out in a complex talent market,” he said.

The survey said recent years have brought dramatic shifts in workplace dynamics in the country, fuelled by evolving priorities, new expectations, and rapid AI advancements.

While businesses continue to adapt, professionals are becoming more discerning than ever about where they invest their skills, it said.

The survey said the growing pressure to return to the office could be a tipping point.

While only 34 per cent currently work hybrid, 53 per cent of employees say they would consider quitting if asked to increase their in-office presence, emphasising the ongoing demand for flexible work arrangements, it said.