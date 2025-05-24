UAE job scams: How to stay away from labour, visa fraud

Job seekers targeting employment opportunities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could sometimes face risks of labour and visa fraud.

However, according to UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), all job offers must include an offer letter issued by the ministry.

“If somebody offers you a job in the UAE, he/she has to give you an offer letter issued by the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation,” according to the guidelines seen on the official UAE website.

How to verify UAE job offers and avoid employment fraud

Prospective employees can verify job offer validity at UAE embassies in their home countries using the job offer number through MoHRE’s website enquiry service.

The verification process extends to checking application status through the ministry’s online platform.

Employment visa requirements follow the signing of offer letters, with employers responsible for sending employment visas to enable UAE entry.

“After you sign the offer letter, the employer will send you an employment visa to enter the UAE,” the guidance states.

Tourist and visit visas do not authorise employment activities within the UAE. “Visit or tourist visa does not give you the right to work in the UAE. Working under visit or tourist visa may subject the person to penalties and legal liability,” according to the official guidance.

UAE Labour Law places recruitment expense responsibility with employers, protecting job seekers from fraudulent fee demands.

Company verification requires searches through the National Economic Register using both English and Arabic company names.

Visa verification procedures vary by emirate. Dubai-issued entry permits require validation through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) website.

Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah visas need verification through the eChannels platform.

Tourist visas receive issuance from UAE-based airlines including Emirates, Etihad, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia, alongside UAE hotels and travel agencies.

Dubai visa fees and entry permit information remains available through dedicated services.

Support services operate through multiple channels. MoHRE provides assistance via telephone number +971 6 802 7666, email [email protected], and chat services.

Dubai visa support operates through Amer’s chat service, whilst other emirates utilise ICP chat services.

Residence visa processing requires physical presence within the UAE. “A residence visa cannot be processed for anyone while the applicant is outside the UAE. A residence visa can be issued only when the applicant is inside the UAE having entered the country on entry permit,” the guidance confirms.

The comprehensive framework aims to protect job seekers from fraudulent schemes targeting UAE employment opportunities whilst ensuring compliance with immigration and labour regulations.