UAE jobs: Can you work for two employers at the same time? Rules explained

The UAE Labour Law permits employees to work for two employers simultaneously, providing a framework for residents on both work and family visas to pursue secondary employment opportunities.

Since 2010, the Labour Law has included provisions allowing employees to hold part-time positions alongside their primary employment.

However, this is subject to specific conditions and permit requirements from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Permit requirements and costs

Employees seeking secondary employment must obtain a work permit from MoHRE, according to the official UAE government website.

The application process involves an application fee of AED 100 and an approval fee of AED 500.

Moreover, working without the proper permit carries penalties. According to Federal Decree Law No. 2 of 2007, companies found employing expatriates without permits face fines of AED 50,000, with additional penalties for repeat offences.

Work visa holders

Emiratis, other GCC nationals, and expatriate employees residing in the UAE on work visas can take up secondary employment after securing a part-time work permit from MoHRE. These permits remain valid for one year.

Part-time work permit holders can work for another company whilst maintaining their primary employment, provided the secondary role involves fewer than eight hours per day.

Family visa holders

UAE residents on family visas can pursue secondary employment after obtaining a part-time work permit alongside a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their sponsor.

The permits apply to men and women aged between 18 and 65 years.

Part-time contract system

In 2018, MoHRE introduced new regulations allowing companies to recruit skilled workers under part-time contract arrangements.

These contracts apply exclusively to skilled workers, including university degree holders and individuals with two or three-year diplomas in technical or scientific fields.

Under this system, part-time contract employees can hold multiple part-time positions without requiring approval from their primary or secondary employers. However, they must obtain permits from MoHRE before beginning work.