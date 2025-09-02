UAE labour inspectors uncover 5,400 violations in 285,000 workplace checks in H1 2025

The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) conducted approximately 285,000 inspection visits to registered establishments in the first half of 2025, detecting violations in more than 5,400 companies.

The large-scale campaign reflects MoHRE’s efforts to enhance regulation of the labour market, while boosting its competitiveness and efficiency.

The MoHRE said legal and administrative actions have been taken against the violating establishments. Some cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution, depending on the nature and severity of the infractions.

UAE labour inspections

The violations include:

Non-compliance with wage payments

“Fake Emiratisation” schemes

Failure to conduct licensed activities

Registering workers without genuine employment relationships

MoHRE noted that these and other violations were uncovered through a combination of field and digital monitoring systems, which provide integrated data about establishments ahead of inspection visits.

Field inspection teams are trained to operate with “the highest levels of efficiency and professionalism,” the Ministry said.

MoHRE emphasised that the inspection system is a core pillar of ensuring compliance with labour market legislation. It incorporates the latest digital solutions, adding “objectivity and integrity” to the inspection process.

The Ministry said its inspection model relies on a blend of advanced tools, skilled inspectors and regular training to keep pace with international best practices in labour inspection.

It also utilises an electronic inspection system – the first of its kind in the region – with a risk matrix that enhances oversight.

The Ministry added that it has introduced proactive digital services allowing employers to self-assess their companies via its smart application. The initiative is supported by awareness campaigns to help businesses align with national labour market policies.

The Ministry also highlighted its partnership approach with private sector companies, alongside close cooperation with other government entities.

Joint inspection campaigns are regularly conducted, while community members are provided with multiple platforms to submit complaints and reports about negative practices, which MoHRE said are handled with “seriousness and the highest standards of privacy.”