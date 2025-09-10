UAE shuts down 11 unlicenced domestic worker recruitment offices

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) , in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), has shut down 11 unlicenced domestic worker recruitment offices in Al Ain.

The offices were found to be operating without a licence or using licences issued outside Abu Dhabi, in violation of the Domestic Workers Law and its implementing regulations.

MoHRE confirmed that legal, administrative and financial penalties were imposed on the offending offices, with cases referred to the Public Prosecution.

Recruitment offices in the UAE

The ministry commended ADRA’s role in carrying out the closures, noting the “spirit of partnership and integration between federal and local government bodies.”

MoHRE explained that it had received numerous complaints from community members about these offices, particularly their failure to fulfil commitments to families and employers.

The ministry reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to monitor domestic worker recruitment offices across the UAE, ensuring compliance with laws and operational standards.

The ministry urged the public to only deal with licensed recruitment offices to avoid negative practices and stressed the health and security risks associated with unlicenced providers. Customers can view the full list of authorised offices on the MoHRE website.

Earlier this year, MoHRE announced that 40 recruitment offices were penalised in the first half of 2025 after confirming around 140 violations of the Domestic Workers Law.

In the same period, 77 unauthorised social media accounts were shut down in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, after they were found to be promoting unlicenced domestic worker recruitment services.