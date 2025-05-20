UAE tells firms to hire Emiratis by June 30 or face fines

The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on private sector companies with 50 or more employees to meet Emiratisation targets for the first half of 2025 and achieve a growth of 1 per cent or more in the number of UAE citizens employed in skilled jobs out of their total skilled workforce by June 30.

Starting from July 1, the Ministry will begin verifying the extent to which companies have complied with the set targets, as well as other related requirements, which include registering the Emirati nationals they employ with a social security fund and consistently paying the required contributions.

Compliance with these conditions allows companies to avoid financial contributions, which will be imposed on establishments that violate these terms.

UAE Emiratisation targets

Farida Al Ali, MoHRE’s Assistant Under-Secretary of National Talents, said: “The impressive performance we have seen in the labour market, coupled with the UAE’s rapid economic growth, serve to enhance private sector companies’ ability to meet their Emiratisation targets.

“This progress goes hand in hand with a well-established partnership approach between the Ministry and the Nafis programme, supporting the achievement of Emiratisation policies and targets across the private sector.”

Al Ali praised the private sector’s engagement with Emiratisation policies and its commitment to meeting the required targets, which has had a positive impact on this national priority.

The number of Emiratis working in the private sector has reached an unprecedented milestone of over 136,000 UAE citizens employed across 28,000 companies by the end of April 2025, she revealed, asserting her confidence in these companies’ ability to continue meeting their targets, particularly by taking advantage of the Nafis platform, which hosts a large pool of qualified Emirati candidates suited for the targeted jobs.

Furthermore, she noted that the Ministry will continue to offer incentives and benefits to companies that achieve exceptional Emiratisation results, which include membership in the Emiratisation Partners Club.

Benefits for members of the Club include financial discounts of up to 80 percent on MoHRE service fees and priority in the government procurement system, which enhances their business growth opportunities.

The Ministry has developed a highly efficient digital field inspection system to detect fraudulent practices, such as engaging in “Fake Emiratisation” schemes or attempting to circumvent Emiratisation targets.

Between mid-2022 and April 2025, the system successfully flagged around 2,200 establishments found to be in violation of Emiratisation policies and decisions, and legal actions have been taken against them.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation provides various channels to report practices that violate Emiratisation policies in the private sector, including a call centre that can be reached at 600590000, in addition to the Ministry’s smart application and official website.