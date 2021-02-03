Saudi closes borders to travellers from 20 countries, including UAE, India, UK and US

Travellers from 20 countries, including the UAE, Egypt, Lebanon, India, Pakistan and the UK and USA, have been barred from entering Saudi Arabia as the kingdom steps up precautions against new variants of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Interior announced that the temporary suspension, which comes to forces at 9pm tonight, Wednesday, February 3, said the ban also extended to those who had passed through any of the 20 listed in the previous 14 days.

The full list of countries barred is Argentina, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Portugal, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

The source added that the citizens, diplomats, health practitioners and their families coming from the barred countries could re-enter the Kingdom with the existing precautionary measures imposed by the Ministry of Health.