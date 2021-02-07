Optimism as January 2021 beats previous year for new business licenses in Dubai

The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector of Dubai Economy issued 4,567 new licenses in January 2021, an increase of 9 percent from the 4,172 new licenses issued in January 2020.

This comes on the back of the UAE seeing its first job market growth in over a year during January, following a challenging 12 months for the country’s economy as it endured a pandemic-led slowdown.

Of the new licenses issued over the month, 58 percent were professional, followed by 40 percent commercial, and the rest were distributed among tourism and industrial activities.

According to the main areas, Deira accounted for the largest share (2,425) of the new licenses followed by Bur Dubai (2,135) and Hatta (seven). The figures reflect Dubai’s resilience as well as the emirate’s economic competitiveness, including its ability to provide businesses high-growth opportunities in various economic sectors.

According to the legal forms of the licenses issued in January, sole establishments accounted for 42 percent of the total, followed by limited liability companies (LLCs) at 32 percent and civil works (22 percent). The rest of the legal forms included one-person LLCs; branches of companies based in other emirates; branches of free zone companies; branches of foreign companies; and branches of Gulf companies.

The activities of the new licenses issued in January 2021 included: Other professional services; contracting and related matters; building maintenance, guards and cleaning; cleaning services; ready-made garments; IT; other business activities; electronics group; food trade; restaurants and cafes.

Dubai Economy strives to deliver solutions that contribute to enhancing ease of doing business in the emirate and expanding investment and growth, which in turn maintain a sustainable economy. The increase in new licenses also shows the private sector’s growing role as a key partner in Dubai’s economic development as well as the emirate’s constant efforts to provide a supportive environment and infrastructure for local and international businesses.

The Business Map seeks to reflect the economic realities in Dubai by providing vital data on each license category, including their numbers and distribution as well as trends on a monthly basis. It also includes an interactive guide explaining the geographic distribution and concentration of major business activities and the rate of urban growth in terms of expanding neighbourhoods and business licenses.