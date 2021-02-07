Abu Dhabi limits commercial, economic and tourism activities to combat Covid

Abu Dhabi banned all gatherings and shut theatres from Sunday as the country’s capital ramps up measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus amid a spike in cases.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has capped operating capacity of commercial, economic and tourism activities, effective 7 February, to bolster precautionary measures implemented to curb the spread of Covid 19.

The number of guests has been limited to 10 for marriage ceremonies and family gatherings, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said in a tweet on Sunday. Funerals and mourning services are allowed to have 20 people.

As part of the restrictions announced on Sunday, Abu Dhabi will limit capacity in malls, restaurants and hotels. The committee approved capping operating capacity of shopping malls to 40 percent, gyms, private beaches and swimming pools to 50 percent, restaurants, coffee shops, hotels, public beaches and parks to 60 percent, taxis to 45 percent and buses to 75 percent.

Daily cases in the UAE have quadrupled since November as the country opened up for travel and eased movement restrictions. The number of positive coronavirus cases have been decreasing over the past few days, however, with latest figures from UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reporting 3,093 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 7 death cases due to complications.

On Saturday, Abu Dhabi announced that attendance at offices run by government and semi-government entities will be limited to 30 percent capacity from Sunday. Employees with chronic health conditions and those older than 60 were asked to work remotely.

In a series of tweets, the Department also approved remote working for all jobs that could be delivered fully from outside the workplace.

It added that it has approved a compulsory PCR test every week for all employees.

Volunteers in vaccine clinical trials and those vaccinated as part of national vaccination programmes who have active icons (gold star or letter E) on Alhosn app are exempted from the weekly test.

The recent surge in cases has also forced neighbouring Dubai to reintroduce curbs on hotels and air travel, and the emirate replaced its top health official last month. It also closed all bars and pubs for the entire month of February.

The UAE has also rolled out an aggressive inoculation program and has one of the highest rates of vaccination per 100 people globally.

Late on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 112,521 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given in the past 24 hours bringing the total number of doses provided to 4,313,868 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 43.62 doses per 100 people.