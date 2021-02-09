No DJs, singing or ‘dance beats’ as music quietly returns to Dubai

You might not notice but music is to return to hotels and restaurants in Dubai after a temporary ban but venues will have to keep it down.

New guidelines issued by authorities allow the hospitality sector to play ‘soft instrumental only, no vocals, remixes or dance beats allowed’.

Operators have been told to keep the volume down, no more than 70 decibels, and cannot be music that ‘initiates celebration’.

A circular issued to venues warned: “Music levels are not to be adjusted or elevated at any time for celebrations, announcements, or special events.

“Failure to comply with precautionary measures highlighted in this document will result in serious consequences against the venue/premise including fines and one week closure of business.”

These rules apply to music in hotel common areas, restaurants and all day dining venues to mask surrounding disturbances and hotel club pools and beaches. Earlier in the month, as cases rose, these venues were told to stop all music as authorities imposed a 70 percent cap on customers. Live music in venues also remains off limits.

On Monday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that it conducted 148,587 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours, with 2,798 new infections, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 329,293.

‌‌‏According to the ministry, there were nine further deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 930. ‌‌‏MoHAP also noted that an additional 3,933 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 309,692.

Dubai has been cracking down on operators who break the coronavirus rules. On Monday, a tweet published by Dubai Media Office, revealed a desert camp has been shut down by Dubai Police in cooperation with Dubai Tourism, for organising a private gathering in violation of rules. The camp operator was fined AED50,000 while each participant was fined AED15,000.