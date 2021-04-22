UAE suspends flights from India as cases hit record levels

Flights from India to and from the UAE have been suspended as coronavirus cases hit record levels in the country.

India hit record covid levels as cases soared past 314,000 infections and 2,104 deaths on Thursday.

After restricting flight rules the day previously, the UAE has now moved to shut down air travel as cases of the so-called ‘double mutation’.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Authority of Civil Aviation took to twitter to announce the suspension of all flights of national and foreign carriers coming from the Republic of India, as well as transit passengers coming from them, with the exception of transit flights coming to the country and bound for India.

India now has almost 16 million cases, the second-most globally, as it struggles to provide enough shots for its 1.3 billion people despite being home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer. Lower vigilance around masks and social distancing have contributed to the resurgence, with large religious festivals and elections allowed to take place with few precautions.

The UAE’s Ministry of Health on Thursday conducted 203,232 tests revealing 2,081 new cases.

*With Bloomberg