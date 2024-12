More options for getaways as Etihad Airways targets Greece and Spain

Etihad Airways has launched its new seasonal routes to the Greek island of Santorini and the southern Spanish city of Malaga.

The two new routes were introduced a day after Etihad’s new summer service to Mykonos, making it three new destinations launched in just over 24 hours.

The inaugural Malaga service is scheduled for Wednesdays and Fridays between 9th July and 15th September on a Dreamliner B787, while the Santorini service is scheduled to be operated on Fridays and Sundays between 9th July and 12th September on an Airbus A320.

In other travel news, the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers coming from Indonesia and Afghanistan, effective 11:59 on Sunday, 11th July.

This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in these countries 14 days before coming to the UAE.

Transit and cargo flights to and from these countries will continue, as usual, the GCAA said in a statement.

The GCAA affirmed that UAE nationals and their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions between the UAE and the two countries, official delegations, businessmen -after getting prior approvals- and golden and silver residency permit holders, in addition to the holders of essential jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), the staffs of UAE embassies in the two countries and crews of foreign freight and transit planes, are excluded from this decision.

The excluded category should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure, a mandatory 10-day quarantine and a PCR test at the airport as well as another test on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country.

The authority called on all travellers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines to amend and schedule their flights and to ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.