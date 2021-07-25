Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry appoints new board to drive private sector growth

Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has formed a new board of directors aimed at driving the growth of the private sector across the emirate.

According to the new resolution, announced by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the new board includes 23 founders, CEOs and chairpersons with leadership experience in 15 countries across five continents.

Almost 50 percent of members represent the private sector, and 57 percent of board members are UAE nationals.

It is hoped the diverse nature of the board will allow the chamber to achieve its vision in advancing the private sector to play an active and effective role locally, regionally and internationally.

It aims to do this by developing and organising commercial and trade activities in Abu Dhabi, increasing the competitiveness of companies in the private sector, and providing opportunities for them to foster sustainable development in the emirate and strengthen the UAE capital’s reputation in doing and accelerating business growth.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a resolution to form a new Board of Directors for Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, chaired by Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei (Photo courtesy of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce)

Board members represent more than 15 key economic sectors, including financial services, healthcare, logistics, telecommunications, agriculture, manufacturing and technology. Businesses include listed companies, multinational groups of companies, family businesses, and start-ups.

The new board will be chaired by Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazroui and has Dr. Ali bin Harmal Al Dhaheri as first vice chairman, and Yousuf Ali Abdul Kader as second vice chairman. The board will also have Masood Rahma Al Mehairbi as treasurer, and Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi as deputy treasurer.